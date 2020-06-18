Kelly Major Macbeth
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Major Macbeth
1958 - 2020
Kelly passed peacefully on June 13, 2020 surrounded by family.
Born November 18, 1958 in San Diego, California to Major Woodrow and Gweneth Kelly Macbeth. Kelly grew up in Salt Lake City and attended Skyline High School. He then served in the US Navy from 1977 to 1983, receiving numerous commendations during his service on the famous USS Forrestal. He was honorably discharged in 1983. He graduated from ITT Technical Institute in 2012 and worked for the Concentrix Corporation. In his free time, he had a passion for his motorcycle and loved playing golf.
Kelly is survived by his brother, Kevin; nephews: Nicholas and Daniel Katris, and niece: Elizabeth Katris. Predeceased by his parents and sister, Sandra Macbeth Katris.
A celebration of life for Kelly will be held on Saturday, June 20th from 10am - 12pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108. Due to COVID-19, gatherings are limited to 20 people at a time; masks are encouraged. Private family interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Salt Lake City. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society in honor of Kelly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Lawn
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Letitia greenwald
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved