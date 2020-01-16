|
|
Kelly Nicole Glover
June 12, 1982 ~ Jan 9, 2020
Kelly Nicole Glover, born June 12th 1982, left this earth on January 9th 2020 due to a tragic accident. She is survived by her husband, Adam Bremer, her parents Bryce and Michelle, her sisters Melissa and Dani, her kitties Marchello and Bella, as well as dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Kelly was preceded in death by her grandparents Ike, Lucille and Grandma Lee, and her aunts Sharla and Kim. Kelly graduated a year early from Brighton High in 1999 and got her college degree from the University of Utah. Kelly was a beautiful and passionate woman, who craved new adventures and liked a challenge. She worked at CHG Healthcare for the last ten years, working her way up into project management in marketing. She set her sights on developing her skills and creating the life she wanted. She was an actress, model, real estate agent, singer, and surfer. She was involved with her LGBTQ community and loved to volunteer. She was an activist for causes near to her heart, and had aspirations to get into politics. She was known for her amazing ability to plan trips and navigate foreign countries. She always dreamed of living in Italy. Kelly loved watching the summer concerts at Red Butte with her sisters, cousins, and friends. She never missed an opportunity to go to the Glover cabin in Bear Lake. She adored country music and singing karaoke at her favorite spots.
In the last two years of her life, Kelly reconnected with Adam. They were in the process of making a new home together, filled with all the treasures that Kelly had collected and refurbished. She was deeply in love and said he was the best thing that happened to her. We will miss her loving spirit, quick humor, stubborn confidence that she was always right, and her generosity and willingness to help her younger sisters.
We thank her CHG family and friends, the strangers who showed up to search and shared our flyer, and all of our loved ones who rallied behind us with outpouring support and concern. Please join us on Saturday January 18th at 9880 S 3100 E at the LDS stake center in Sandy, Utah for a celebration of Kelly's life. She wouldn't want it any other way. Closed casket viewing will be held from 8:30-9:30 with funeral to follow. Cheers, sweet Kelly.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020