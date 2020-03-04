Home

POWERED BY

Kelly Ray Cummings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Ray Cummings Obituary
1959 ~ 2020
Kelly Ray Cummings passed away February 26, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1959 to Thomas Ray and Wanda Dye Cummings who preceded him in death. He married Taunie Ingels, later divorced. He is survived by his daughter Kelsey (Abe) Cook and granddaughter Raea Hope Cook. Sisters: Susan Cummings and Lynne (Leo) Davis. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and special friend Lisa Anderson. Kelly we will miss your smile and sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -