1959 ~ 2020
Kelly Ray Cummings passed away February 26, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1959 to Thomas Ray and Wanda Dye Cummings who preceded him in death. He married Taunie Ingels, later divorced. He is survived by his daughter Kelsey (Abe) Cook and granddaughter Raea Hope Cook. Sisters: Susan Cummings and Lynne (Leo) Davis. Many cousins, nieces, nephews and special friend Lisa Anderson. Kelly we will miss your smile and sense of humor. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020