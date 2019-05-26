Home

Viewing
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Glines Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1270 west 1500 South
Vernal, UT
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Glines Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
1270 west 1500 South
Vernal, UT
Kelly Wayne Buckner Obituary
1956 ~ 2019
Kelly Wayne Buckner, age 62, died peacefully in his home May 21, 2019.
Born to Arthur Blaine and Mary Joanne Buckner on July 3, 1956 in Salt Lake City.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children: Trevor, Trent, and Trudy; and his granddaughter, Eliza. He is preceded in death by both his parents.
Kelly's family will hold a service in his honor May 28, 2019 at 1270 W 1500 S, Vernal, UT. The viewing will start at 10:30, and the funeral will start at noon.
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
