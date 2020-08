Ken Blair Parkeraka Shade Tree1945 ~ 2020Ken was born April 17, 1945 to Bud and Mary Parker in Granite, Utah. He died August 1, 2020 due to a stroke he suffered the beginning of March. He is better known as Shade Tree following a rowdy night in Rangely, Colorado that ended with his then boss trying to track down the "shady" SOB that spilled highway marking paint all over the back of his new truck. The name stuck!