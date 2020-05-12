|
Kenneth R. Garrett
1923 ~ 2020
Bicknell, Utah-KENNETH ROY GARRETT [Major, USAF, Ret.], born in a one room adobe home in Nephi on August 20, 1923 and died at his ranch home in Bicknell on May 7, 2020. Kenneth was the third born of nine children (8 boys). Kenneth's older brother Jack died when he was 16, leaving him the oldest and with the responsibility of being the "example" for all of his younger siblings. This duty was never lost on Kenneth. He set the best example he could in every way for his brothers and sister his entire life and was a dutiful and honorable son.
When WWII broke out, Kenneth enlisted in the United States Air Corps, ultimately attaining the rank of Major and piloted the B-24 and B-26 bombers. Immediately after D-Day, Kenneth was called to serve a LDS Mission in the Hawaiian Islands. He and his companion were among the first missionaries to the Islands following the war. During his mission, he developed a great love for the Pacific Island people. He maintained relationships with many of the converts and members that he had met there when he returned to the mainland and for years to come.
Upon returning from his mission, Kenneth was accepted into University of Utah as a history major while also attending law school there. He was admitted to the State Bar of Utah in 1953. While attending law school, he met his eternal sweetheart, Dorothy (Dotti) Glines Garrett at an ice cream parlor adjacent to the Salt Lake Temple the weekend of church conference. He has always maintained it was love at first sight. Kenneth and Dotti were married in the Salt Lake Temple and sealed for all time and eternity on June 29, 1951.
Kenneth and Dotti moved to California in 1955 and shortly thereafter Kenneth became a member of a prominent Los Angeles law firm. He quickly caught the attention of the senior partners because of his incredible work ethic and prowess in the courtroom. Soon after, Kenneth was made a partner and sent to open a brand new office in the emerging suburb of Orange County, California. In 1966 he established his own firm and rose to prominence in the civil trial arena. He was revered by his colleagues and the judges, and often referred to as "Honest Abe" in the hallways of the courthouse. He was a member of numerous professional organizations, including the distinguished American College of Trial Lawyers. His legal career spanned more than 50 years
In 1967 Kenneth and Dotti began their legacy of ranching in Southern Utah where they established the Flying K-D Ranch, raising Charolais cattle in Bicknell and Torrey, and farming in Lyman. Kenneth's family had deep roots in Wayne County.
Kenneth had a lifelong passion for flying. He would fly his beloved Cessna 210 ("Mike") between California, Utah and points beyond frequently. In 1978 Kenneth had the misfortune of a mechanical failure that led to a "wheel's up" landing at John Wayne Airport. In typical Kenneth fashion, he remained calm and collected and landed Mike with absolute precision. Job well done, sir.
In California, Kenneth served as a Bishop and member of the High Council in the Orange Stake. He loved the Lord and had a true and everlasting testimony in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Kenneth and Dotti were involved in numerous philanthropic organizations and gave generously of their time and resources to help others in need.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his enteral companion, Dotti, his parents, Brigham Floyd and Norma Blackett Garrett, his brothers, Jack, Carl, Marcus (Garvene), Verl and Clyde (Carolyn). He is survived by his children David Kenneth (Theresa), Sharing Chapman Anderson, Kelly John and Elena Seal (Todd), and foster children Arvella Merrill and Lucy Tsosie, along with 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, his brothers Richard (Gayle), Michael (Connee), sister Bonnie (Leo) and sister-in-law Lucille (Verl).
The family wishes to thank his most adored caregivers Sarah Rees and Miriam Musser for their gracious and loving care in his home.
Kenneth will be laid to rest next to Dotti at a family graveside service in the Vine Bluff Cemetery, Nephi, Utah.
There will be viewing on Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the Springer Turner Funeral Home, 260 North 400 West in Richfield, Utah.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Harold Brown American Legion Post #92 and the Utah Honor Guard will be in the Vine Bluff Cemetery in Nephi, Utah, under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
A funeral will be held at a date to be announced in the future. 65 Mike, OUT!
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2020