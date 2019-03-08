|
Ken Lynn Heaton
1925 ~ 2019
Born April 3, 1925. Died March 5, 2019. Born to Lynn Hoyt Heaton and Lydia Wilson. Preceded in death by wife Beverly Jean Green and daughter Carla Ann Heaton Hughes.
A viewing will be held Sunday evening, March 10th , 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and on March 11th at 10:00 a.m. at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. For full obituary see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2019