McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ensign Stake Center
135 A Street
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Ensign Stake Center
Ken Lynn Heaton Obituary
Ken Lynn Heaton
1925 ~ 2019
Born April 3, 1925. Died March 5, 2019. Born to Lynn Hoyt Heaton and Lydia Wilson. Preceded in death by wife Beverly Jean Green and daughter Carla Ann Heaton Hughes.
A viewing will be held Sunday evening, March 10th , 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. and on March 11th at 10:00 a.m. at the Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. For full obituary see www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2019
