Kendall Westling Wallace
1939-2019
Kendall Westling Wallace, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Salt Lake City on a snowy Christmas Eve in 1939, he is the son of Gordon Kendall Wallace and Grace Lenore Westling. Ken graduated from West High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Marine Corp Reserve after graduation. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life, Ken served as a missionary in the Southern California Mission from 1960-62.
Following his mission, he married Judith Stewart in the St. George Temple on September 7, 1962. Ken graduated from BYU in chemistry and sociology in 1968 and supported his family as a pharmaceutical and chemical sales representative. He and Judy raised four wonderful children: Bradley (LaRae) Wallace, Kimberly (Russell) Peterson, Jill (Roger) Webb (and the late David Iroz), and Casey (Aimee) Wallace.
Ken loved trains, puzzles, and the outdoors. He proudly claimed to have fly-fished every river in UT, ID, CO, WY, and MT. Ken also loved baseball and was fondly referred to by his high school baseball coach as his "left-handed first baseman."
The guiding pillars of Ken's life were his faith in Jesus Christ and a sense of humor. He was a man without guile and lived to love and serve unconditionally. His infectious laugh and love of life made him the easiest person to be around. He did everything with a smile.
Ken served as Bishop and as Gospel Doctrine teacher for many years. He and Judy also served as ordinance workers in the Salt Lake Temple for over a decade. Toward the end of his life, he cheerfully and patiently endured the devastating disease of ALS. It was the last mountain he had to climb.
Ken loved and cherished his 18 grandchildren: Emma (Nathanael), Dakota (Sarah), Clark (Kate), Shane, Josephine, Madilyn (Emenyo), Rachel (Hayden), Rebecca (Abraham), Jacob, Katherine, Jeffrey, Jaxon, Hannah, Lacey, Jameson, Ellie, Benjamin, and Abigail. Kendall is also survived by his loving wife, Judy, and brother, Bruce (Susan), sister, Karen (Marvin), and brother Larry.
Ken lived a full, happy, and Christ-centered life. Knowing and loving him brought us so much joy.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Rosecreek Crossing Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3113 W 13400 S, Riverton, UT. Friends and family may call on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Larkin Mortuary - Riverton, 3688 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT 84065 or on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Rosecreek Crossing Ward, prior to the funeral services. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019