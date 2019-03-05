1926 ~ 2019

Kendel Steel Twitchell, 92, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 in his home in Meadow, Utah. Kendel was born August 7, 1926 in Delta, Utah to Leland & Melba Steele Twitchell. Kendel married Zola Brunson on May 28, 1944 in Yuma, Arizona; they were later sealed in the Manti Temple. Zola preceded him in death on October 2, 2015.

Kendel went to Delta High School. He served in the Navy on a sub-chaser & destroyer during WWII. He served in various callings for The . He was also a member of the American Legion Post 61. He worked at Kennecott Copper Mine for 28 years and he was a long haul truck driver and in trucking for many years, he logged almost a million miles on the road. He loved mining it was a main interest throughout his life.

Kendel is survived by two children: Melba (David) Roberts of Taylorsville, UT; Elden (Rosalyn) Twitchell of South Jordan, Utah; one daughter-in-law: Darleen Twitchell; two brothers: Grant Lynn and Bernard Twitchell; one sister: Lois Kimber; 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and two sons: Stephen (Sharon) and Brent Twitchell; two brothers: Gordon and Bryant Twitchell.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their care and support in taking care of our Dad, and for the many family, friends, and neighbors; we felt you love and appreciated your care.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 in the Meadow Ward Chapel at 11:00 AM. A Viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. A Graveside services will be held Friday, March 8th at 3:30 PM at Redwood Memorial Estates, (6500 South Redwood Road). Online condolences can be offered at www.olpinstevensfuneralhome.com.

