Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Family Mortuary - Santaquin
66 South 300 East
Santaquin, UT 84655
(801) 754-3692
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Genola, Utah LDS Church
50 North Main Street
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
Genola, Utah LDS Church
50 North Main Street
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Genola, Utah LDS Church
50 North Main Street.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kendell Ewell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendell Thomas Ewell


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendell Thomas Ewell Obituary
1941 ~ 2019
Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Kendell Thomas Ewell, passed away unexpectedly October 2, 2019. He was born October 7, 1941 to Thomas Milo and Emma LaVern Ewell in Genola, Utah. He was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated from Payson High School in 1959. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States from 1960 to 1962 and again with his beloved wife in Houston, Texas from 2004 to 2006. He married his high school sweetheart, Mae Elmer, in the Manti Temple on April 27, 1963.
He began his family in the Salt Lake City area and lived in Sandy, Utah for 10 years before moving back to Genola. He received a BS and MS in Vocational Education at BYU and Utah State respectively. He enjoyed serving others particularly in Scouting and the LDS church. He served most recently as Patriarch of the Goshen Utah Stake. Dad loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed camping, traveling, attending BYU games, and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and other activities.
He is survived by his wife, Mae, and children: Suzanne Trader (Jeff), David Ewell (Karianne), Karen Bills (Kelly), Carolynn Losee (Andrew), Alison Griffitts (Bill), Brian Ewell (Carolee), and Michael Ewell (Summer), 30 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 10th from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the Genola, Utah LDS Church, 50 North Main Street. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Thursday, October 10th at 12:00 p.m. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now