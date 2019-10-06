|
|
1941 ~ 2019
Our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Kendell Thomas Ewell, passed away unexpectedly October 2, 2019. He was born October 7, 1941 to Thomas Milo and Emma LaVern Ewell in Genola, Utah. He was the oldest of 5 children. He graduated from Payson High School in 1959. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States from 1960 to 1962 and again with his beloved wife in Houston, Texas from 2004 to 2006. He married his high school sweetheart, Mae Elmer, in the Manti Temple on April 27, 1963.
He began his family in the Salt Lake City area and lived in Sandy, Utah for 10 years before moving back to Genola. He received a BS and MS in Vocational Education at BYU and Utah State respectively. He enjoyed serving others particularly in Scouting and the LDS church. He served most recently as Patriarch of the Goshen Utah Stake. Dad loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed camping, traveling, attending BYU games, and watching his children and grandchildren participate in sporting events and other activities.
He is survived by his wife, Mae, and children: Suzanne Trader (Jeff), David Ewell (Karianne), Karen Bills (Kelly), Carolynn Losee (Andrew), Alison Griffitts (Bill), Brian Ewell (Carolee), and Michael Ewell (Summer), 30 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 9th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 10th from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the Genola, Utah LDS Church, 50 North Main Street. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Thursday, October 10th at 12:00 p.m. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019