Kenley A Christiasen
"Klink"
Kenley A Christiansen, 84, of Mayfield, Utah, passed away in the early morning of March 28, 2020 in Centerfield. Born July 3, 1935 in Mayfield, Utah to Cleveland J. and Dora A. Christiansen. Married Pauline Anderson on November 25, 1961 in Gunnison.
Kenley is survived by his wife Pauline; daughters: Brenda Christiansen, Heidi (Todd) McMullin, Marie (Kurt) Spence, and Stephanie Kelson; as well as 8 grandchildren, their spouses, and 4 great-grandchildren; with another on the way. He is also survived by his half-sister Marva and sisters-in-law: Nina, Lorene, and Joan; as well as several other close family members and friends.
Family graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Mayfield Cemetery with military honors. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 1, 2020