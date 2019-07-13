Kenneth A. Hayes

1931 ~ 2019

Cottonwood Heights, UT-Kenneth Alma Hayes was reunited with his eternal companion and sweetheart and returned to his Heavenly Father on July 10, 2019.

Ken was born on December 9, 1931 in Lehi, Utah. His family later moved to Lynndyl, UT where he was raised. He graduated from Delta High School in 1950. After graduation, Ken served in the US Air Force from 1952-1955 as an Airman 1st Class. He received both National Defense Service, and Good Conduct Medals.

Upon release from military service, Ken courted and eventually married his sweetheart Muriel May Gardner. The two were sealed in the Salt Lake LDS temple on May 23, 1957. He was the boy from the 'rough' part of town (Lynndyl), and she was the "good girl" from Delta. They were married for over 60 years.

After working for the Union Pacific Railroad, Ken went on to become a crane operator. He was a lifetime tinkerer and learned from an early age to fabricate just about anything he wanted. Such ranged from fountains to carports, even a full expansion on the back of the house so Muriel could have a private piano studio for her students.

Ken loved his family more than anything. He also extended his affection and generosity to many others. He was a man's man and loved sports, especially fishing, camping, and four-wheeling with his children and grandchildren. Of course, his grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Kim (Nancy) Hayes, Kevin Hayes, Melanie (Shad) Eckman, Magen (Nathan) Emberton; and 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by his wife Muriel; a granddaughter; and grandson; his parents Alma DuWayne and Catherine Genevieve Fox Hayes; his siblings Richard Hayes, Marilynn Eatough, Diann Bateman, & Barbara Denning.

A viewing will be held Sunday, July 14, from 6-8 P.M., at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road in Taylorsville. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 15th, at 11:00 A.M., at the Butler West Stake Center, 1845 East 7200 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT, 84121. A viewing preceding the service will begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment, Utah Veterans Memorial Park.



Published in Deseret News on July 13, 2019