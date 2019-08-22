|
|
Kenneth B. Kimball
1936 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend Kenneth Burton Kimball, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Born March 8, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Wilford W. and Ruth Burton Kimball. He grew up in the Sugarhouse area of Salt Lake City, attended South High, and graduated from the University of Utah after a mission to Great Britain for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He earned his master's degree in electrical engineering from the University of New Mexico, then worked for Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque for over 40 years.
He married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Ann Wilburn, in 1958, and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Together they raised six children: Susan (Gregory) Chester, Linda (Grant) Vaughn, Mark (Kathy) Kimball, Colleen (Douglas) Pierce, Diane (David) Standing, and Scott (Tiera) Kimball. He is survived by his wife Patricia, six children, 29 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, sister Virginia Kimball Johnson, and brothers Franklin L. Kimball and W. Wayne Kimball, Jr. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Ardith Kimball Delamare, and his son-in-law Gregory Chester.
After years of faithfully serving in his wards and stakes, he and his wife served a mission to New York New York South. He loved the years of working with her in the Albuquerque and Salt Lake City temples.
Always a perfectionist and craftsman, he was known for his fine woodworking projects. Many friends and neighbors have bowls, vases, or Christmas ornaments expertly turned on a lathe, often from wood from a fallen tree in their yard. He was humble, unassuming, patient, a friend to all, and a wonderful example. He will be missed greatly.
Funeral services will be at 11:00am on Saturday, August 24, at the Butler Hill Ward, 2695 E. Ft Union Blvd. Viewings will be held at the same location on Friday, August 23, from 6:30-8:00pm, and on Saturday, August 24, from 9:30-10:30am. Interment to follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019