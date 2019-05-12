Kenneth Cordell Boyer

1940 ~ 2019

Born Aug 2, 1940 to Lorene Brown Boyer and William Leo Boyer in the Coalville Hospital. He died peacefully at his Yuma, Arizona home, May 8, 2019, with his wife by his side. He married Faye Petersen in Centerfield, Utah on June 13, 1964.

He started following along with his parents on the summer sheep grazing as soon as he was able to sit with his mom on a horse. He trailed sheep in the Uinta's during the summer, worked on the family ranch in Upton, and developed a love of the land. That love led to a career with the Bureau of Land Management. He started with the BLM in Monticello, Utah in 1962 and moved with his job to places in California, Oregon, and finally back to Utah in 1978. He retired from the BLM in 1995 and continued to work the ranch in Upton, until his legs "gave out."

Ken attended schools in North Summit, starting his education in the little school of Hoytsville, then graduating from high school in 1958. He then studied at Utah State University to learn the best practices in land management. He especially loved to help sheep ranchers in the management and use of public lands. During his career he met many people with diverse land management ideas, but after working together they met their common objectives and became friends in the process.

Ken's greatest joy was working with his sons and grandchildren, teaching them to work on the farm. He also loved tending to his garden. He was very interested in his grandkids' education and always wanted to know about their progress in school. He loved to tell stories of his life and his ancestors and have his grandkids drive him around his range. He spent many hours with them as they checked on the farm equipment, water, and cows.

He is survived by his wife Faye, sons Russell (Wendy) Boyer, and Ronald (Suzanne) Boyer, and his six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Lorene Boyer, and brother Lawrence Boyer.

Funeral services will be held May 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Coalville LDS Church with a viewing prior from 10:00 am-10:45 am. A viewing will also be held Wednesday evening from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm at the Coalville LDS Church. www.goffmortuary.com

