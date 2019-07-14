Kenneth Craig Cox

1961 - 2019

Kenneth Craig Cox, (58) passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 4th, 2019 in Lakeport, California while on our annual family vacation. All of his family was present as he passed. He was born in Provo, Utah on April 18th, 1961 to LaVar and Marjorie Cox. He was raised in Delta, Utah and attended Delta High School where he won many awards for his woodworking skills. Craig served faithfully in the Pusan, South Korea Mission (1980-1982). Craig married Janet Romberg in the Manti, Utah Temple on August 17, 1985 for time and all eternity. He graduated from BYU in 1985 with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Craig loved his family most of all. He was a wonderful husband and cherished his wife. He was a great Dad who always took care of his girls. He enjoyed the outdoors, 4-wheeling, camping, mountain biking, and working with his hands. He also had a love for cars, especially his 1982 red Corvette. Craig valued making memories with his family on vacations to Little Sahara Sand Dunes, California, Hawaii, and Moab. His favorite place was the Little Sahara Sand Dunes, where he thought it was his Heaven on Earth. He loved the holidays and at Halloween time he would create a spook alley in the garage for the neighborhood kids.

Craig was a very honest, hard-working, friendly, careful, considerate, and loving man who lived what he believed. He was serving in his ward's bishopric for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He truly cared for those he served. He was an Eagle Scout and a dedicated Scout Leader for many years. He had a firm testimony of Heavenly Father's plan and eternal families.

Craig worked for Boeing (McDonald Douglas) for 32 years in California and Utah. He worked on commercial airplanes, defense missiles, and was currently working at Hill Air Force Base on the F22 Raptor fighter jet. He used his talents and engineering skills to build many things, from his own camp trailer to various home renovations.

Craig was survived by: his wife Janet Elaine Romberg, Katie (Jake Minnesota), Kristina (Karson Kalian), Kimberly (Jordon Ciriako), Kendra (McKay Lewis), and Kelsey Cox. He was also able to play with and spoil 3 grandchildren; Karter (5), Morgan (4), and Kamden (1). Each one loves their Grandpa (i.e., "Papa") very much. His father, LaVar Cox, his brothers Kevin Cox (Paula), Kelly Cox (Tonya), his sisters Cori (Rob Manis), Christy Brooks (Charlie Johnson). His mother, Marjorie Cox, preceded him in death.

His viewing will be Friday, July 19th, 2019 at 2:30-4:30pm and funeral services start at 5:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10312 East Ashley Park Dr., Sandy, UT 84092.

He will be buried in the Parowan, UT Cemetery on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 3:00pm. For more information visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019