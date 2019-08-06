Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Hillview Ward
1361 E. 4000 S.
Millcreek, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillview Ward
1361 E. 4000 S.
Millcreek, UT
View Map
Kenneth Dale Malone


1928 - 2019
Kenneth Dale Malone Obituary
Kenneth Dale Malone
1928 ~ 2019
"To know him was to love him."
Kenneth Dale Malone passed away on August 2, 2019 due to complications related to heart failure. He was 91 years old.
Ken was born prematurely on March 20, 1928 to Ottilia and John Joseph Malone in Salt Lake City. He had two older brothers, John Harry and Glen. He served in the United States Army and spent his favorite moments of employment at Hill Air Force Base working on aircraft instruments including those for the Minuteman Missile. Ken was married to Darlene Sheridan in 1955 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three daughters: Susan Malone (Dan Berg), Nancy (Lloyd) Cottrell and Colleen (Lee) Lunday. His beloved wife passed away in 1992. Ken remarried in 1997 to Pearl Nelson.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Hillview Ward, 1361 E. 4000 S., Millcreek. A viewing will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and on Friday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 W. 4100 S., West Valley City. For full obituary and condolences go to: www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 6, 2019
