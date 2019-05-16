Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1830 E. 6400 S.
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1830 E. 6400 S.
Kenneth Earl McCleary passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, caused incident to age. Born on March 7, 1927, to Earl Cedric McCleary and Deleal Hall McCleary. He was born and died in Murray, Utah. He married Iris Gwendolyn Green on July 8, 1948, and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in September 1948. Ken served in the U S Navy. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Funeral services will be held on Sat., May 18, 2019 at 11a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1830 E. 6400 S. A viewing will take place at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.), Fri, May 17, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and from 9:30-10:45 a.m. on the day of the funeral at the church. Interment Murray City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make a donation to the . Complete obituary and online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 16 to May 17, 2019
