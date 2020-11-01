Kenneth Earl Timothy
1926 - 2020
Kenneth Earl Timothy was born January 10, 1926 in Bingham Utah. He was the son of Earl Timothy and Ollene Weeks Timothy. He died October 28, 2020 at Sagewood Senior Living. He was the fourth child in a family of ten children. The family moved from Bingham to Roosevelt Utah and Ken helped on the family farm and was educated in Roosevelt.
Always a risk taker and traveler, Ken left home at the age of fifteen and at seventeen joined the United States Army as the United State entered World War 2. The only thing he ever said about those years was, "I turned 18 in Italy." We recently discovered Dad was discharged a Sargent from the Army. He was a member of the 30th Medical Group and 229th Evacuation Hospital in Italy. He was also a member of the Army's 10th Mountain Division. We have come across drawers full of medals from his time in military service that he had not yet explained.
After discharge, Ken returned home and met, fell in love, borrowed a car and eloped to Elko with Lluana Workman in 1945. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple but, as in everything, when Dad met Mom it was, "Full speed ahead." Whatever the formula was, it worked for them for 72 years.
Ken worked for Chevron Oil Company for 30 years. During that time Ken and Lluana worked together to build several small and successful businesses. Their family owned and managed several apartment complexes in and around Salt Lake.
During their adult life they loved to take small trips and the family always had RV's and boats. Going somewhere was Ken's greatest joy until Lluana passed away on New Year's Eve 2017. She was his traveling companion, business partner, financial manager, and biggest cheerleader.
Ken and Lluana were the parents of three children: Kathleen (Riley) Summers, KayLynn (Rocky) Pearce, Kent (Teri) Timothy. The grandparents of eight and great grand parents of 22 and great-great grandparents of 2. He is preceded in death by his wife Lluana and five siblings.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Sagewood At Daybreak. Because of Covid19 the family was not able to see Dad and Grandpa as much as we would have enjoyed. The compassionate caregivers at Sagewood and Canyon Hospice kept us in touch and informed about Dad and they made it possible for us to Facetime whenever possible. At the end of his life, several of his grandchildren were able to see him and spend time with him.
Dad passed away eager to see Mom and his brothers and sisters. He was satisfied with his life. He felt he had met his obligations to his family, his country, and his church. His only regret was there was always one more place to go, one more new car to drive and one more thing to figure out.
Due to Covid19, we are respecting the State and Local Health Department mandates. There will be a graveside service on Thursday November 5, 2020 for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to any Veterans or Military organization to continue the care of our Veterans. Please share a thought or memory of Ken at larkincares.com
