Kenneth R Farrington

West Jordan, UT-Kenneth R Farrington 72, Passed away peacefully on March 9th after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Ken was born in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on May 1st 1946. Parents Franklin D Farrington and Lenore Kimball. Married October 20th 1966 to Judith Marcroft. He graduated from South High school in 1964. He retired from Consolidated Freightways in 2002 after a 35 year career. Then worked at River Oaks Golf Course (Dream Job!) for 14+ Years. Ken is survived by his wife, Judy, of 52 years, He also leaves behind his son Shawn (JaNae Peterson) Farrington, grandson (Christian Farrington), and sons Kirk Farrington, and Jason Farrington, Brother John Farrington, Sister Bonnie Newman, Sister in law Joyce Farrington. Also his cousins who were like his own brother and sister (Steven J Farrington), and (Susan Taylor).

Special thanks to Bristol Hospice and Beehive House memory Care.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 15th 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Fox Pointe Ward, 1465 W Bristol Ridge Rd, West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 10:45am to 11:45am. Followed by an Open Sharing of memories at Fox Pointe Ward, 1465 W Bristol Ridge Rd, West Jordan, UT. Interment Saturday March 16th 2019 at 1:00PM at Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Ken's name to www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/make-a-donation/

For full obituary and online condolences visit www.memorialutah.com



