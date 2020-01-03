|
Kenneth Gene Bills, 71, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 from a quick bout with septic shock. Born July 22, 1948, he was the oldest of 8 children born to Hal Doyle and Bonnie Snyder Bills.
Ken married Elia Jovanka Paulus in 2003 and took in her 2 sons as those of his own. Ken and Elia are the proud parents of Michelle. He has 2 daughters (Amanda and Jessica) from a prior marriage.
He is survived by his beautiful wife, Elia; his mother, Bonnie Bills; his daughters: Amanda, Jessica and Michelle; his sons: Clint and Richard; his siblings: Marjorie Hutchins, Diane Kenison, Shauna George, Marie Hansen, Gary Bills, Alan Bills; and granddaughter Teagan; as well as many in-laws, aunts, an uncle, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Hal Bills; and brother, Brent Bills.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood Creek Ward, 1250 E. Murray Holladay Road (4800 S.). Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 am - 10:30 am Saturday prior to the services at the church. A more complete obituary can be read at www.HolbrookMortuary.com where tributes and messages can also be sent to the family. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 3, 2020