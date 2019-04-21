1930 ~ 2019

Kenneth G. McClellan passed through the earthly veil on April 19, 2019. Born June 24, 1930 to George A. and Marvel P. McClellan.

Ken attended schools in Salt Lake, graduating from the University of Utah in Elementary Education. Later he received his Ed.S. from the U. Ken spent 32 years in the Granite School District teaching and then later as an administrator.

He loved teaching both in the school system and in Church. He was the director of Head Start and Early Childhood Education. After retiring, he worked for the U of U in the testing center.

Ken served his mission in the Netherlands and had a great love for the Dutch people. He continued serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life and held many callings including Bishop and High Councilman. Of all his callings, his favorite was that of Teacher Development Leader which he did both on a Ward and Stake level. He loved teaching.

Ken married Joan E. Fechser in the Salt Lake Temple on April 9, 1953. They were the parents of five wonderful children. Elizabeth (Dave Perkins), Paul, Mary L. (David Lattin) David (Tammy) and Rebecca L. (Steven Erickson), - Utah. Brother Gerald W., - California, sister Jean Dibble, - Oregon.

Preceded in death by parents, son Paul, son-in-law Neil Cox, sisters Barbara Morgan and Rae Jacobsen.

He loved his family. His greatest joy was going on vacations with his family and his greatest Christmas gift was going to the Nutcracker with his wife and granddaughters.

The family would like to thank Angela who has been his nurse for the past 2 years. Angela truly treated Ken with love and respect. He thought of her as a granddaughter. We also want to thank the staff at Sunrise Care Facility for picking our dad up when he was down and bringing Bingo into his life!

Services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Brookshire Ward, 3487 South 1300 East, SLC. Viewing will be Tuesday, April 23rd, at the Brookshire Ward from 6:00 to 8:00pm and 9:30 to 10:30am prior to the service. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com



