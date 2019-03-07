Kenneth Harold

Sandy, Utah-Kenneth Harold Bousfield passed away on March 2, 2019 at the age of 72 after battling cancer and ALS. We, as a family, are grateful to all the neighbors, friends, and nursing staff who helped with his care and prayed for him during his last few months.

Ken was born on November 14, 1946 in Los Angeles, California to William H. Bousfield and Shirley Burgess. He is the second of three sons. He served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the South West British Mission. Ken went to Brigham Young University and studied Civil Engineering. While there, he met and married his eternal companion, Gail Nuttall. Ken and Gail married in the Manti Temple on September 2, 1970.

Ken worked for the State of Utah Department of Environmental Quality Division of Drinking Water. He spent over 40 years implementing new methods to keep Utah's drinking water clean and spent the last 10 years of his career as the Director of the Division of Drinking Water for the State of Utah. He was a proud member of the Intermountain Section of the American Water Works Association as well as the Rural Water Association of Utah.

When Ken was not at work, his favorite activities were going to BYU football games, helping his kids with math homework, playing checkers and Trivial Pursuit, and teaching his kids how to play baseball.

Ken is survived by his two brothers William (Coreen) and Richard (Leslie), his wife Gail, children TaraLee Jackman (David), Julie Otis (James), Timothy Bousfield (Michelle), and Kelly Jones (Stephen) and 9 grandchildren Adrienne (Brock), Elise (Sean), Lauren, Sam, Miles, Skylar, Marcella, Brooke, and Oliver. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9 at the Sandy Utah Crescent Stake Center, (11570 S. Wasatch Boulevard). Friends and family may visit Friday from 6 to 8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 East 10600 South, Sandy) or on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rocky Mountain ALS Association.



