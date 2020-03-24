|
Kenneth James McGhie
1953 - 2020
Kenneth James McGhie, 66. Our beloved father, grandfather and brother has joined his parents and older brother in heaven on March 19th, 2020. Kenneth (Ken) passed away with family by his side and in their hearts. Ken was preceded in death by his parents; James Douglas McGhie and Hazel Duncan McGhie, his sibling Lynn McGhie. He graduated from South High School in 1971. Ken loved spending time outdoors hunting, camping and was an exceptional fisherman. He was an avid fan of the Utah Jazz and loved playing basketball. He enjoyed the grandchildren's actives and would always attend in support. He was loyal to his word, was always there if you needed him without anything in return and an overall kind and loving person. Ken was loved in return by his family and will be missed dearly. He knew how to work hard and was an exceptional example for his children. Ken was employed by Wells Fargo and Lomis for 40 years and was well liked by his friends and co-workers. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He is survived by his brother Wyne McGhie(Lally) and Brent McGhie; Sisters Susan McGhie-Troff (Arno) and Shirley Ayrton (Paul); Two children Nicholas McGhie (Kari) and Cassandra Parker (Mark), and 5 grandchildren. Like to thank IHC hospital staff, Oncologists doctors, the Palliative team, and Inspiration Home Health and Hospice
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2020