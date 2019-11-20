|
Kenneth Jay Hackmeister
1940-2019
Of Farmington, UT- was born in Los Angeles, CA. He passed away peacefully, after a brief hospitalization due to COPD, with his wife Les
and children by his side.
He will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery in Salt Lake City. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 24th from 11am - 3pm at the Bountiful Davis Arts Center, 90 North Main Street, Bountiful Utah for anyone who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Huntsman Cancer Institute http://thehuntsman.org/give
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 20, 2019