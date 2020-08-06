Kenneth Crosbie Jenkins

1939 ~ 2020

Kenneth Crosbie Jenkins died the 2nd of August 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born the 31st of March, 1939 to his parents Ralph Victor Jenkins and Engnia (Enid) Rositta Larsen from Korsor, Soro, Denmark. They lived in Salt Lake City, Utah. Ken's early years attended Center Ward and Onequa Elementary School and West High School. Ken enlisted in the Utah Army National Guard, then served 4 years in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to work for University of Utah, as a vehicle operator for many years before retiring.

His Father and Grandfather John W. Jenkins owned and operated one of the oldest business establishments Jenkins and Son's Sporting Goods, 428 South State Street for more than 93 years.

Survived by a sister Carol K Jenkins Anderson.

Graveside services will be held at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. On Saturday the 8th August at 12:30pm.



