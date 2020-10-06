1/1
Kenneth K. Bates
1931 - 2020
1931 ~ 2020
Kenneth K. Bates, 89, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in at the Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah. He was born September 25, 1931 in Tooele, Utah to Kenneth and Ernestine (Kearns) Bates.
He married the love of his life, Vaudis Empey of Magna, Utah on September 12, 1952. They had been married 68 wonderful years, residing in St. George the last 26 of those.
A graduate of Tooele High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force and later pursued a career with the Utah Highway Patrol as Chief Radio Engineer.
Both an outdoorsman and a family man, he will be remembered by those who knew him for his love of boating, fishing, hunting, trap shooting, snowmobiling, and motorcycling. He derived great pleasure in sharing his interests with his wife and children who will always be grateful for his zest and enthusiasm for life.
He was an avid believer in the idea of community service, having spent much of his life volunteering variously as youth softball coach, gun safety instructor, neighborhood handyman, electrician and auto mechanic. His many skills and talents were frequently put to good use in the service of his fellow man.
Being baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in May of 2011, after many years of contemplation, he was to finally achieve one of his remaining goals. He and Vaudis were later sealed in the St. George Temple.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vaudis (Empey) Bates; daughter, Sandy Hunt, and son Ron Bates.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 12:30-1:30 at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Metcalf Mortuary
OCT
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Tonaquint Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Metcalf Mortuary
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Vaudis,Sandy, and Ron,
Our deepest sympathy for the loss of Ken. We have good memories of our old neighbors
Kent Lister and Family
Neighbor
