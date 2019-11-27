|
|
Kenneth Karl Morley
1955 ~ 2019
Kenneth Karl Morley, Hubbie, loving father, and grandfather passed away at the young age of sixty-four in South Jordan, Utah on November 23rd, 2019. Ken was born April 9th, 1955 in Schenectady, New York, the second son, and third child of four siblings born to Myrlene Seymour and Warren Peabody.
In 1972, Ken joined the U.S. Navy/USS Harold E. Holt (DE1074) where he served his country honorably during the Vietnam war.
Upon his return, Ken was hired immediately by Mountain Bell Telecommunications (US West, QWest, and now CenturyLink) where he retired in 2017, after giving forty-two years of dedicated service.
In the fall of 1990, Ken married Susan Ekstrom and raised their son, Sidney, and daughter Alexandria, in North Salt Lake, and later called Draper, Utah their home. He had a love and talent for restoring anything mechanical. He loved working on his custom made "Rock Crawler," which made many family "Jeepinn Safari" trips to Moab, Utah.
Ken gave us his love and passion for God which he also shared with his prison ministry. For seventeen years, he religiously dedicated his Saturday, evenings teaching the Bible to the inmates at Utah State Prison.
Eight months after retirement, Ken was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. He fought with everything he had, he didn't give up, he never complained! The weaker he got as his body declined to skin and bones, the stronger he became. He fought back by not allowing cancer to steal who he was. A Warrior!
He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrlene Seymour and Warren Peabody, and stepfather Gary Morley, brothers: Steven and Darrell.
He is survived by his wife Susan, son Sid (Katie), grandson Davis and daughter Alex (Shaun McClain), sisters Donna, Sherry (Brian Christofferson).
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the VA Hospital, staff, and doctors. Ashby Home Health and Hospice ~ Nurses Britanee, Chaplain Carrie, and Robert for their exceptional service and loving care.
Celebration of life to honor Ken will be held Saturday, November 30th at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, Utah. Funeral at 2:00 p.m., viewing Noon to 1:45 p.m.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 27, 2019