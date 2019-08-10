|
Kenneth L. Long
1928 ~ 2019
Murray, Utah-Kenneth L. Long joined his eternal companion, Rosann and their son Paul and their daughter Cherylann, August 4, 2019. Ken was born February 25, 1928 in Logan, Utah to Leonard and Hilda Keveren Long. He grew up in Logan, moving to Salt Lake City in his teenage years.
Ken served a mission in Western Canada. He met Rosann Fankhauser and they were married September 27, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ken served faithfully in many church callings. He shared the gospel with all he knew and never missed the opportunity to share his testimony of Jesus Christ. Ken loved his country and served 33 years in the Armed Forces of the United States and served during the Korean Conflict.
Ken loved his family and he was surrounded with our love as he crossed into the love of those who had gone before.
Ken is survived by Pat (Paul, deceased), Rosemarie; David (Debra); 9 grandchildren Jon, Alex (Deb), Scott (Brittany), Anne (Austin), Rebekah (Jon), Nicole (Eljay, deceased), Jessica (Mike), Matt, Brianna (Trevor); 5 great grandchildren Zak, Maddie, Allie, Kaisen and Teagan. Also, by his brother Doug Long, in-laws, Ephraim and Camille Fankhauser, Donald and Jeralie Fankhauser, Miriam and Gary Davis, Karen Fankhauser and special friend and "adopted" daughter, Leslie Reese.
A funeral will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Holladay 4th Ward, 4917 Viewmont Street, Holladay, Utah at 12:00 noon with a viewing from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah. Online condolences can be sent at www.larkinmortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, Ken suggested contributions to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid and General Missionary Fund.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019