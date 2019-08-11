Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Valley View Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT
Kenneth Owen Jones


1957 - 2019
Kenneth Owen Jones Obituary
1957 ~ 2019
Kenneth Owen Jones, 61, passed away on August 4, 2019 in Blackfoot, Idaho while working there due to natural causes. He was born on September 25, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to John Billy Jones and Karen Gay Robertson Jones.
He attended Kearns High School and was employed with Hercules, EIMCO and Canyon Pipeline. Ken had the opportunity of working with the Winter Olympics held in the state of Utah. In his spare time, Ken enjoyed the outdoors, which included hiking, fishing and photography.
Ken is survived by his loving mother, Karen G. Jones; brothers, John R Jones and Scott E. Jones; sisters, Carol D. Jones and SueAnn Jones Carlson.
Funeral services for Ken will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Valley View Funeral 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, where friends may visit with the family from 11-1pm prior to the service. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park.
Condolences can be sent to valleyviewfh.com
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
