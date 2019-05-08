Kenneth P. Lindsay

1923 ~ 2019

Kenneth Powell Lindsay, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019, surrounded by many of the family that he loved. He was born September 3, 1923 to Samuel J Lindsay and Mary Alice Powell Lindsay in Taylorsville, Utah. He married Dorothy Ellis (deceased) on November 27, 1957. They are the parents of 8 children. He married Bonnie Whitaker on January 31, 1987. They are the parents of one daughter.

Ken graduated from Granite High School. He was proud to have served his country during World War II. Following his service, he graduated from Utah State University and began his career as a high school coach in Grantsville, Utah. Ken earned a doctorate in Educational Administration from Brigham Young University and worked thereafter for the Utah State Office of Education. After his marriage to Bonnie they moved to Ephraim, Utah where he worked for Snow College for 5 years.

Ken had a strong testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was called to serve a mission in the islands of Tonga as a teacher/missionary. He loved his time with the Tongan people and after his marriage to Dorothy they returned to Tonga where he served as principal of Liahona High School for 6 years. His first three children were born there.

Ken served for many years as an ordinance worker in the Manti Temple and later in the Jordan River Temple. He is remembered most for his kindness, positive attitude, and ability to charm anyone in seconds. He loved everyone and would not dwell on negative things. He faced his many health challenges with courage, faith and optimism. His testimony of his religion was a sure foundation of his life and his family was his treasure.

He is preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Mary Lindsay; wife Dorothy Ellis Lindsay; daughter Annette Lindsay Brown; and siblings Powell, Mary (Forest) Jensen, Ruth (James) Shumway, Richard, Grace Mackey.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie; children Kenneth "Kelly", Lisa Barker (Tim), Robert (Carrie), Joni, Mike, Lori Woodbury (Jon), David (Maile), Melissa; 20 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A special thanks to his caregivers Heidi from CNS, the homebased care team at the VA, as well as Nadelle and the many wonderful people at Sandy Health and Rehab.

A viewing will be held Thursday, May 9th from 6-8 PM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT. Funeral services will be held Friday May 10th , 12:00 PM at the River Ridge Stake Center, 10168 S. 1100 W. South Jordan, UT 84095. A viewing will also take place at the stake center prior to the funeral from 10-11:30 AM. Interment, Taylorsville City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from May 8 to May 9, 2019