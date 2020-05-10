|
Kenneth Roger Kirkman
Nov 21, 1945 - May 8, 2020
Kenneth Roger Kirkman passed away peacefully May 8, 2020. Born to Kirby Ernest & Zelda Hutchings Kirkman. Married Karen Engel Soter.
Due to corona virus restrictions, we will be having a private graveside service on Tuesday. If you would like to leave condolences or memories, please do so at www.cannonmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the LDS Missionary Fund or the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
By the way, "did you hear the one about the…?"
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020