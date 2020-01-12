Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mountain Shadows 7th Ward Chapel
7925 S. 2700 W
West Jordan, UT
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mountain Shadows 7th Ward Chapel
7925 S. 2700 W
West Jordan, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mountain Shadows 7th Ward Chapel
7925 S. 2700 W
West Jordan, UT
Kenneth Smith Wilson


1940 - 2020
Kenneth Smith Wilson
1940~2020
Ken passed away peacefully at Rocky Mountain Care on Thurs, Jan. 9th, 2020. He was born June 23rd, 1940 at home in Oakley, Idaho to Charles Murwin Wilson and Dorcas Janette Smith. Ken attended Burley High School and Trade Tech, now known as Salt Lake Community College. He served in the Northern States Mission. After his mission he served in the Utah National Air Guard.
Shortly after moving to Salt Lake City he met the love of his life, Laura Hadley, where they married in the Salt Lake Temple on Jan. 20th, 1970. Ken worked as a machinist for E-Systems, Raytheon and Moog. He worked multiple jobs to provide a good life for his family. Ken served many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. His favorite was serving in the Jordan River Temple, along with his wife. They served 2 senior couple missions. Survived by sister; Diane Ellis (Merlin), brother; C. Allan Wilson (Janet), son; Val H. Wilson (Stacy), daughter; Heather, grandchildren; Cailyn, Emma, Joshua, and Hannah. Preceded in death by his parents, brother; Robert L. Wilson, sons; Blake Charles and Kenneth Allan Wilson.
Funeral services will be held Thurs, Jan. 16th, 2020 at 11 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Mountain Shadows 7th Ward Chapel, located at 7925 S. 2700 W., West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held Wed, Jan. 15th from 6-8 PM and prior to services from 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Memorial Redwood, 6500 S. Redwood Rd, W.J., UT. We wish to thank Intermountain Dialysis Center (Murray, UT) for their loving care and service to Ken. Also to Rocky Mountain Care (Riverton, UT).
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020
