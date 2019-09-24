|
|
Kent Burgner Gaufin
August 8, 1938 ~ Sept 20, 2019
Kent Burgner Gaufin passed away September 20, 2019. Kent was born August 8, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of E. Brent and Dollie Burgner Gaufin. He was the husband of Barbara Bishop Gaufin. Viewing will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah and the funeral will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9-9:45 at Sego Lily church house 880 N 700 E, Lehi, Utah. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 24, 2019