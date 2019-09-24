Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Sego Lily Chapel
880 North 700 East
Lehi, UT
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sego Lily Chapel
880 North 700 East
Lehi, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Gaufin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Burgner Gaufin


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kent Burgner Gaufin Obituary
Kent Burgner Gaufin
August 8, 1938 ~ Sept 20, 2019
Kent Burgner Gaufin passed away September 20, 2019. Kent was born August 8, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of E. Brent and Dollie Burgner Gaufin. He was the husband of Barbara Bishop Gaufin. Viewing will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah and the funeral will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10 a.m., with a viewing from 9-9:45 at Sego Lily church house 880 N 700 E, Lehi, Utah. Interment, Lehi City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now