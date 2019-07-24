Kent Wilson Carlson

In Loving Memory

Holladay, UT-Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Kent W Carlson, 89, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on February 12th, 1930 in Salt Lake City, to Gretta Belle Wilson and Oscar William Carlson.

Kent attended schools in Salt Lake City and spent many fun childhood summers on his aunts and uncles' ranches in Idaho. After graduating from West High school, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later attended the University of Utah where he earned a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He married Wilma Lu Rice on September 10, 1955, the marriage later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Over the next years, three daughters and two sons were born into the family. His great loves in his life were his family, the outdoors, boating, solving puzzles, gold mining, hot rodding and racing the many vintage vehicles he restored with his chopped and channeled 32 Ford 5 window coupe as his prize possession.

Kent was a dedicated and tireless Aerospace Engineer who worked for Hercules Inc. for 30 years where he assisted with the design, build and testing of rocket motors. He had a firm testimony of our Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ. He served in many callings throughout his life, including the many years he spent with the Boy Scouts.

Kent had many talents and abilities that he willingly shared with all he came in contact with. Through his example he taught us confidence and independence. Growing up, and to this day, we still believe that "Dad can fix anything." He enjoyed spending summers with his family at Bear Lake where he enjoyed water skiing, spending time fishing, or sailing the "Little Dipper". In his later years he contracted gold fever and spent summers working his mining claims in Idaho alongside his mining buddies. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kent is survived by his wife Wilma, daughters Pamela (David) Pratt, Julie Kaiser, Kimberly Hilton, son Douglas (Alisha) Carlson, 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters, and son Jeffrey.

A viewing will be held the evening of July 25, 2019 at Olympus 4th Ward (2675 East 4430 South) from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held July 26, 2019, 10 am, with a viewing one hour prior at Memorial Redwood Mortuary (6500 S Redwood Road).



Published in Deseret News on July 24, 2019