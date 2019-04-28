Kent Day McGregor

December 29, 1931 ~

March 20, 2019

Kent Day McGregor passed away at his home on March 20, 2019. He was 87. He was the only child of Claude Eldon and Athens Avon Day McGregor. Kent was born with the love of music in his soul. His two aunt introduced him to classical music and his parents bought him a little snare drum and his active life in bands and orchestras throughout Salt Lake City followed him through Douglas Grade School, Bryant Jr. High School, East High School and the University of Utah. He was 17, when in an Arthur Murray dance class, he met his only love, Marian Seegmiller. They dated for 5 years and upon his graduation from the University of Utah, they were married. A year after they were married, Kent entered the University of Utah Law School. He graduated in 1958 and began working for Farmers Insurance Group in the Claims Department. He moved quickly up the ranks while moving from Salt Lake City, Utah to Pocatello, Idaho to the Los Angeles, California Home Office, then to Prairie Village, Kansas and back to Los Angeles where he retired in 1994. In 2001, they moved to Yorba Linda, California. He is survived by his wife, Marian of nearly 65 years and his children, Brent, Mark, Robb and Linda.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2019