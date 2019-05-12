Home

Kent Droesbeke
Kent Droesbeke Obituary
In Loving Memory
Kent Droesbeke, 68 yrs old, died unexpectedly on May 2, 2019 at his home in Las Vegas, NV. Kent was extremely helpful and very generous. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Kent and his wife, Kristine Olson Hill, enjoyed their retirement travelling in their RV, boating at Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, and off-roading in their Razor. For his full obituary please visit www.valleyviewfh.com. We will gather to remember our dear friend on Monday evening.
Published in Deseret News on May 12, 2019
