Kent Edward Thomas

June 22, 1940 ~ July 12, 2005

I can't believe it has been 14 years since you left us. You were such a vital part of our lives and your passing has left a huge hole in our lives. I often wish I could just talk to you and hear your wise counsel and advice. Your family is flourishing here, but many times I hear that they would really like to talk to Grandpa to get your opinion, your approval, but mostly, they just miss you! You are definitely missed by us all, but I am very grateful for the time we had together. Thank you for the wonderful memories we have of you! You will always be in our hearts and minds. We miss you.

Love always, Afton and family

Published in Deseret News on July 12, 2019