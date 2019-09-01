|
Kent Louis Melugin
1955-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Kent Louis Melugin, 64, passed away August 24, 2019. He was born January 2, 1955 and was the son of Lawrence Emmett Melugin and Beth Park.
Kent's funeral will be on September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Valley View Stakehouse located at 2245 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held before the funeral starting at 9:30 am. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT.
