Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
the Valley View Stakehouse
2245 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kent Melugin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kent Louis Melugin


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kent Louis Melugin Obituary
Kent Louis Melugin
1955-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Kent Louis Melugin, 64, passed away August 24, 2019. He was born January 2, 1955 and was the son of Lawrence Emmett Melugin and Beth Park.
Kent's funeral will be on September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Valley View Stakehouse located at 2245 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City, UT. A viewing will be held before the funeral starting at 9:30 am. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT.
Full obituary available online at www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now