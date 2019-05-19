Kent M. Campbell

1943 ~ 2019

Kent M. Campbell, 75 years old, passed away May 9, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children in the Neurocritical ICU at IMC from a rapid progressive neurodegenerative encephalopathy. Kent was born in Afton, Wyoming to Richard and Shirley (Merritt) Campbell on August 3,1943. He graduated from Salmon High School in 1961 and Weber State College with a B.S. in Mathematics/Economics in 1966. He also attended graduate school at the University of Utah in Business. He married Linda Jean Robinson on August 27, 1971 in Murray, Utah and they would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary this year.

Kent worked at the U.S. Defense Depot in Ogden, Utah and retired with 31 years at Unisys in Salt Lake City where he worked as a systems programmer/analyst until 2002. While at Unisys, Kent obtained 3 U.S. patents for video-on-demand systems/video data packets transferring and communication through analog signals. During the last 17 years of retirement, Kent's main jobs were husband, father, grandpa/caregiver, and pet sitter for all the grandanimals. Kent loved problem solving, was an avid reader, and was as frugal minded as they come. We will all dearly miss his ever presence, his devotion to his family, and his reliability.

He is survived by his wife (Linda), his 2 children Ryan (Carmella) Campbell and Sarah Campbell (Travis Winter), his 3 grandchildren (Cameron, Cheyenne, and Jace), and his siblings Patricia (Wade) Hong of San Francisco, Micheal (Joanne) Fry of Concord, and Kathy (Robert) René of Los Angeles, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James Fry.

ln lieu of flowers, please donate to , The Utah Food Bank, or brain research. There will be a Celebration of Life in Kent's honor at Starks Funeral Parlor on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm. Light refreshments provided. Please use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Visit www.starksfueneral.com to view tribute video and to share your photos and memories with his family.

