Kent M. Samuelson
1943 ~ 2020
Kent M. Samuelson died peacefully on April 17, 2020 after a lingering illness. He was born on March 1, 1943 to Cecil O. Samuelson, Sr. and Janet Mitchell Samuelson is Salt Lake City. He grew up in Salt Lake County and graduated from Granite High School in 1961, where he served as student body Vice President.
He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Central Germany, 1962-64. He graduated from the University of Utah and its medical school in 1971. He then fulfilled a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at the U of U, followed by a postdoctoral fellowship in total joint surgery in London, England. During his entire career, he participated in the invention, development, and improvement of artificial joints, particularly knees and hips.
For four decades, he was a clinical faculty member at the U of U School of Medicine and a member of the staff at LDS Hospital where he assisted and taught countless medical students, residents, and thousands of grateful patients. He particularly enjoyed teaching assignments in his church and was a serious gospel scholar. He was especially interested in the life of the apostle Thomas.
He was sealed to his wife, Lise Nelson, in the Salt Lake Temple and is survived by Lise and his sons Michael, Alec, Connor and Marcus as well as siblings Cecil O. Jr. (Sharon), Carol (Anthony) Middleton, Janet (Brent) Scharman, Wayne M. (Marianne), & brother-in-law Kim Nelson.
The family would like to thank Julie Shupe and the staff at Inspiration Home Health. A private graveside service will be held at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020