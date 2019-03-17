Resources More Obituaries for Kent Dahlberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kent Winder Dahlberg

Kent Winder Dahlberg - a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and best friend - passed away March 11, 2019 in the comfort of home in Salt Lake City after a valiant battle against cancer for the second time in his life. Kent was born June 15, 1935 to Carl and Mildred (Winder) Dahlberg and grew up in East Millcreek where open fields and mountain ranges were his playground. At a very young age, Kent began caddying at the Salt Lake Country Club, often carrying two golf bags at a time, quickly earning a well-deserved, respected reputation amongst club golfers. Kent graduated from Granite High School and it was soon thereafter, while ordering a scoop of ice cream at Paramount, that he met and fell in love with Maurine Christensen. They married on August 31, 1954 and have been each other's best friend for 64 memorable years. Together they became loving parents to three children, Danny, Susan and Robyn. Providing for his family was always his first priority.

Kent began his long career in the trucking industry in 1953 as an employee for Pacific Intermountain Express (P.I.E.) as a dock worker. He quickly proved himself to be a dedicated worker allowing himself to grow in stature within the trucking industry and moved from city to city with each promotion. As his career progressed, he found himself searching for a new challenge. In November of 1981, Kent embarked on a new journey and started KD Delivery System Inc. His company was often referred to as small but powerful and the best kept secret in Salt Lake City. Kent, along with family members, successfully operated KD Delivery until retiring in October 2013. Retirement allowed him 5 years to play with great-grandchildren, practice his golf swing with Gary Ranck and enjoy horse racing with his brother Rex.

Throughout his career and his life, he was well respected for his strong work ethic, honoring his word, taking pride in acting with integrity in every situation and respecting and valuing all relationships. Kent held himself to the highest standard in terms of business as well as family. He was highly regarded by colleagues leaving behind an impression on all those around him.

Kent had such a kind and loving nature. He always put others first, making sacrifices so that others would not go without. His calm and patient manner gave him the ability to communicate without judgement and to give an impartial perspective to any problem. As a result, he gave the best advice and was a pillar of support to all that were close to him.

He was the best Dad and Grandpa. He taught us how to work hard and to love unconditionally. He embraced our craziness and would often sit by smiling and chuckling to himself. He instilled in all of us a love for a good game of Aggravation and Easy Cheese on Crackers. "Gramps" made each of his grandchildren feel loved and respected for who they are. His great-grandchildren adored their "Papa." We were all spoiled by every moment that we were able to spend playing, learning and laughing with him.

"It is always true - the measure of a man is the impact he has had upon the lives of others."

Kent is survived by his wife Maurine; two children: Dan (Leslie) Dahlberg and Susan Vanderhoof; six grandchildren: Christie, Jaymie, Matt, Lanie, Ryan and Adam; three great-grandchildren: Carter, Maycee and Oden; brothers Rex and Jack and sisters Joy Orton and Jana Figueroa. Kent is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved daughter Robyn and his best friend and brother Jerry.

Kent's family would like to express our deepest appreciation to Dr. Richard Frame, MD, for being Kent's doctor and his friend. In Kent's last days he expressed to us that Dr. Frame was his hero.

Good night George . . . . .

