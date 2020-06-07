1951 ~ 2020
Keren Fowlke Morton, 69, passed away on May 28, 2020 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She was born on March 18, 1951 in Orem, Utah, the fourth child of loving parents, Earnest LeGrand and Lola Hacking Fowlke. Keren had a close relationship with her parents and six siblings. She attended Orem High School, where she was voted "Most Friendly" and was lovingly teased by her family throughout her life for this accomplishment. She graduated in 1969, and went on to get her Bachelor's Degree in Microbiology at BYU in 1973. She worked as a hematologist at Cottonwood Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah from 1975-1990.
Keren married the love of her life, John Douglas Morton on August 4, 1975, in 1991 they moved their young family from Salt Lake City to Denver Colorado. Their marriage was sealed in the Denver L.D.S Temple on December 3rd, 2019. They shared 45 wonderful years of life together raising their four children. Keren loved spending time with her children and enjoyed traveling with them to Lake Powell, St. Maarten, Hawaii, and California. When the grandchildren came one of Keren's greatest joys was spending time with Kenzie, Maddie and McKenna, (Keren was excited for her fourth grandchild, expected in November 2020). Together they would play in the pool, read books, watch movies, bake, have sleepovers, and make pancakes on weekend mornings. Her grandchildren cherished their time with her. Family was the most important thing to Keren; she devoted her entire life to her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Keren was known for her outgoing, fun-loving personality and had many close friends. She had a witty sense of humor and always made those around her feel comfortable and loved, and she was always the first person to volunteer to help others. Keren set an example on how to give of oneself, she constantly had a smile on her face, and spent many years enjoying walks, bike rides, skiing, boating and lunch with friends. Keren very much valued her close friendships. Later in life, she enjoyed traveling abroad with Doug and their friends; they shared many wonderful memories from these trips. She was able to attend 3 Summer Olympic Games and 1 Winter Olympic Game with Doug. They also travelled to attend several Super Bowl events. Keren was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served as a Young Women's leader, Primary President and many other callings.
Keren is survived by her husband Doug, children, Jennifer, Keri (Gary), Melissa, Justin (McKayla), and 3 grandchildren Makenzie, Madison and McKenna. Her sister Jane (Jon) Overman, brothers William Hacking (Lorie), Clark LeGrand (Valoy), and Joel Hanks (Jody). Preceded in death by sisters Ann Richards and Lola Lorraine.
A private family ceremony was held at Seven Stones Chatfield Cemetery on Thursday, June 4th.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to National Jewish Health at https://donate.nationaljewish.org. Please leave condolences for the Morton family at HoranCares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.