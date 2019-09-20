|
Kerry Clarence Hollingshead
October 12, 1939 ~ September 18, 2019
Kerry C. Hollingshead, age 79, died peacefully on September 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on October 12, 1939, in Salt Lake City, the only child of Clarence and Edna Wootton Hollingshead.
Kerry graduated from Granite High School when he was 18. He worked for Deseret Industries and later as a janitor for Salt Lake Community College. He loved West High School sports and kept stats of the games and saved all the newspaper articles. He also loved University of Utah sports and the Utah Jazz. His favorite pastime was visiting Harmons Grocery in Brickyard and helping with the carts. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was known and loved by many relatives, neighbors, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service and viewing will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:45 a.m. at the Wilford Ward Building of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3179 S. Highland Drive, in Salt Lake City. Graveside and internment at the Heber City Cemetary at 2:00 p.m. that day. Arrangements by Probst Family Heber Valley Funerals
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 20, 2019