Kerry Cleston Mower, age 76, died peacefully at his home in Bountiful, Utah on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
Kerry was born on July 11, 1943 in Oak Creek Utah, to Cleston Max and LaRue Vance Mower. He was the fifth child and first son in the family of ten children.
Kerry Always had a smile on his face. He will be remembered for his sweet smile and his cheerful disposition.
He loved cats, dandelions and babies. He could always make a baby laugh. Kerry loved his association with the Special Needs Primary and Special Needs Mutual, which his mother was instrumental in bringing to Davis County. He appreciated the great leaders. Kerry held leadership and companionship capacities in both the Primary and Mutual organizations. He enjoyed performing in pageants the Special Needs Mutual presented every year.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved his responsibilities in the 11th Ward and was proud of being trusted with keys to every room in the building.
Kerry was excited when he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, in spite of his limited capabilities.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Joan and brother Kirk. He is survived by his sisters: Sharon Kimber, Patsy Rawlins, Marlene (Merlyn) Powell, Janean (Larry) Blake and his brothers: Scott (Kathy) Mower, Clark (Sandy) Mower, Richard King (Ben) Mower, 33 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews and many in-laws.
There will be a viewing for Kerry on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Russon Mortuary located at 295 North Main in Bountiful, Utah and Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Bountiful 11th Ward located at 115 Wicker Lane (2000 South Orchard Drive) prior to the funeral services which will begin at 11:00 am.
A small service will be held at the Fairview City Cemetery in Fairview Utah at 3:00 pm. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 26, 2019