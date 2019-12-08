|
|
Kevin Brent Keate
April 6, 1951 ~ Nov 29, 2019
Kevin Brent Keate, 68, residing in Sequim, Washington, died Friday November 29th, 2019. A lifelong resident of Utah, save for the last 18 months. The son of Clarence Albert Keate, Jr., and Edith (Rowland) Keate, who both proceeded him in death. Kevin was born April 6, 1951 in Salt Lake City.
Time, our most precious commodity, has been confiscated from our father, brother, friend. Melanoma shortened our good times. And good times were important to Kevin. Laughs, wit, and colorful vocabulary were his till the end. His silver tongue made an aperitif of the seven words banned from television, and that list could easily double should he become aggravated. But his most endearing language was to sing and talk in Donald Duck. Kevin was equal parts worker and partier. After graduating from Viewmont High School, Kevin made a career working at Aladdin Industries, the family business founded by his father. Kevin later worked at a few golf courses, which subsidized his daily golf habit.
Suited to the outdoor lifestyle, Kevin was a successful hunter and fisherman. Golf was his favorite pastime. However, Kevin's best skills were on display in winter. Lucky are those who got to ski with "Keate". There were no slopes too steep and his film-worthy turns always appeared effortless. Many friends and family learned how to ski from Kevin.
Survived by his children; K.C. (Jenean) Keate, Kammah (Jason) Morgan. Grandchildren; Alexandria, Kalea, Coleman. Siblings; Jeff (Jolene) Keate, Steve (Susan) Keate, Kathy (Scott) Thompson, Kelly (Danny) Brock. And his sweet dog Roxy.
Kevin's wishes were to be cremated and his ashes spread "somewhere beautiful" that held fond memories. That provides plenty of options! A memorial celebration will be held Friday, December 27th at Oakridge Country Club at 6:30pm - 9pm.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019