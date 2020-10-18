1/1
Kevin Bruce Simons
1957 - 2020
Kevin Bruce Simons was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 24, 1957 to Harold and Dolores Simons. He grew up primarily in Southern California, but attended Utah's Highland High School, and passed away in Sandy, Utah on October 3, 2020.
Kevin was a Career Counselor at the University of Utah, a professor at UVU and a Licensed Professional Counselor, touching the lives of so many - for good.
Shakespeare said it well: "Be not afraid of greatness; some men are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them." As a life-long lover of theater and literature, Kevin strived for this in his own way, enduring his suffering with a certain greatness that was worth noticing. For eleven years, he suffered with Congestive Heart Failure with ten percent of a heart, only to be taken by MRSA. Daily, he was confronted with death, and daily, he accepted that any moment could be his last.
His suffering was individually localized and he endured it alone. That's how he wanted it. He wanted the challenge of daily pain and sought to learn from it and embody it as his own.
A complicated man, he was survived by his loved ones and has now passed to a realm of relief.
With popcorn kernels in his pockets (quite literally!), he was cremated and left with a bang. Just the way he wanted to.
Because of current COVID19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a future time so that those wishing to attend can do so safely.

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 18, 2020.
