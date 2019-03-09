Kevin Dale Moon

1960 ~ 2019

Kevin Dale Moon, born April 5, 1960, passed away at home on March 5, 2019. Kevin is the son of Floyd and Sally Moon. He served a mission in Tokyo, Japan. Prior to graduating from the University of Utah, he married Mary Ann Keddington in the Salt Lake temple in 1985. Together, they raised their family in Centerville, Utah.

A loving husband and father, Kevin followed his parent's example and was devoted to the gospel of Jesus Christ and an example of kindness and service to all. He worked as a software engineer on Hill Air Force Base. He enjoyed the outdoors, playing games and travelling with his wife and family.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Kristi, Spencer (Lori), Rachel (Morgan) St. Onge and Elijah; father, Floyd; brothers, Steve, Keith (Sherlyn), Wayne (Debbie) and Bill (Laraine); and grandchildren, Adaline and Jared. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sally.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel, 1298 N 400 W, Centerville. Friends and family may visit Sunday, March 10 from 6:00-8:00pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St., Bountiful, or prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:45 AM at the church. The burial will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. To express condolences visit www.RussonMortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019