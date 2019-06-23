December 25, 1959 ~

May 23, 2019

Kevin was born on Christmas day to David Orullian and Janice Judd Orullian in Salt Lake City, Utah and raised in Holladay where he graduated from Olympus High School.

He married Marianne Baxter in 1980 and later divorced. In 1987, he married Marianne Cook and became the proud father of Sara Anne and Zachary David. They divorced.

Kevin was a jack of all trades. He worked as a mechanic for GM for many years and maintained the Murray Manor apartment complex. There wasn't anything that he couldn't fix whether it was cars or any home repairs.

Kevin was a diehard Green Bay Packers fan and was able to attend a live game on Thanksgiving with his nephew Tony. You wouldn't catch Kevin anywhere without his poodle Joey. They were inseparable. Kevin lived a simple life and loved with all his heart. He was just a phone call away if anybody needed anything - he'd always show up.

He is survived by his children, his sisters Jean Marie Orullian, J. Renae Ferrin (Michael G.), his brother Kent David, nephew Anthony (Jennifer) Strohm and other nieces and nephews whom he loved. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law Gloria.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday June 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Murray Park pavilion #3, at 296 East Murray Park Avenue, Murray, Utah 84107. At the celebration, please feel free to express your memories of Kevin.

