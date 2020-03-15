|
October 31, 1954 ~ March 5, 2020
West Valley City, Utah-Kevin Shane Riley passed away on March 5, 2020 in West Valley City, Utah. Kevin was born on October 31, 1954 to Mick and Estella Riley. Kevin was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints He was a devoted husband, brother and uncle. Kevin worked at the Copper Golf Club in Magna, Utah for many years and developed friendships that remain strong to this day. One of Kevin's greatest joys was the time he spent talking for hours at a time with his nephew Mickey who he loved very much. Kevin is survived by his wife Marilyn, his brothers Sean (Linda), Brian (Jeannie), Rory (Trish) Pat (Elizabeth). He was proceeded in death by his dad Mick, mom Estella, and brother Dion. As his wishes, Kevin will be cremated and his family will hold a graveside service at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 15, 2020