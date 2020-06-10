Kim Balls Leishman
1942 - 2020
Kim Balls Leishman passed away Saturday June 6, 2020, from complications of Covid-19. Kim was born on September 22, 1942, to Allan Bradshaw and Idonna Balls Leishman, in Wellsville, Utah. He married the love of his life Margene Albretsen on March 15, 1963 in the Logan LDS Temple. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margene; his 6 children and their spouses - Kamee (Mike) Burnett, Kandis (Bryan) Layton, KaLin (Greg) Hodges, Allan Kim (Christy) Leishman, Jared Karl (Shannon) Leishman and Karre Ivan (Melanie) Leishman; his 27 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; his sister Sharen Munk and brother Nolan (LeAnn) Leishman. He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers Gary and Dennis and one granddaughter MyKal Anne Burnett.
Kim was a devoted and faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a deep testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the restoration His Gospel on the earth. He loved to serve others, especially his wife and family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, sports, and anything that allowed him to spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A full obituary is available at russonmortuary.com.
A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 6-8 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 12 for immediate family. Kim will be laid to rest in the Centerville, Utah, Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
JUN
12
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Eric Leishman
June 9, 2020
Kim is my uncle , my favorite. When I was 17 I lived with Margene and Kim while I was waiting to go to BYU. Kim was such an example of kindness and how a man should treat his wife and family. I remember even as a 17 year old being impressed. He also taught me to water ski.lol. He was always interested in people and so sincere about it. He was just a great example in so many ways. Patti Burnett
Patti Burnett
Family
